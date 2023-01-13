Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

KMB opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

