Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,387 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after acquiring an additional 852,345 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $101.44 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

