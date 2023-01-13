Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 119,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

