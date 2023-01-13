Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 18,168 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

