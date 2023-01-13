Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 110.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,824,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

