Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 285 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,370.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.50.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06.

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 786,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,858. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

