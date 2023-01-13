Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.16

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.16 and last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 3035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
Agilysys Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
