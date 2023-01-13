Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.16

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.16 and last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 3035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

