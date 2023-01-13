AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $94.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AECOM traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 3209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AECOM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

