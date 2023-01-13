Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.09. 24,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,229. The company has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $379.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.17.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

