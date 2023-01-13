Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ACP opened at $7.14 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

