Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:ACP opened at $7.14 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
