abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

AWP opened at $4.31 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

