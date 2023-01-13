abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AWP opened at $4.31 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth about $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

