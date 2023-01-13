Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AGD opened at $10.00 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

