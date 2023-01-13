ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.41 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and $27,058.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00045707 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00230322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00026165 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,258.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

