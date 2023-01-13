5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$3.02. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 158,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.42.

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The company has a market cap of C$257.92 million and a P/E ratio of -51.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

About 5N Plus

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$151,628.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

