5,859 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 447.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 454.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after buying an additional 561,549 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,946,000 after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DTE stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

