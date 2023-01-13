44,953 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Purchased by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,442 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,022 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,483,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,364,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,428 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.89.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.