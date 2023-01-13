44,953 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Purchased by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,442 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,022 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,483,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,364,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.