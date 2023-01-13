299 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

