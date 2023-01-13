24,760 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after buying an additional 389,354 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

GOVT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

