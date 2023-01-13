0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,604.09

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $97,604.09 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00431489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,756.36 or 0.30472607 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00976649 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

