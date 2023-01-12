Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.61. 703,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 365,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Yunji Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

