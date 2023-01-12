XSGD Price Up 1.6% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. XSGD has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $2.27 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,388,326 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

