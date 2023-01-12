Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.33

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 487860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About Wynn Macau

(Get Rating)

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.