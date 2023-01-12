Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $221.44

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.44 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 219.22 ($2.67). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 421,020 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.88.

Witan Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

