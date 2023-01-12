William D. Waddill Sells 3,200 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,977. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

