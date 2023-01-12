William D. Waddill Sells 3,200 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,977. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.26.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.