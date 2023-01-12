William Blair Comments on Guardant Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Guardant Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.39) for the year. The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

