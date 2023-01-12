Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $578.14 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

