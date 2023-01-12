Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $253.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.55.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

