Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $125.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.07.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.60 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

