Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $35.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,600 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

