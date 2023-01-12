Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Raises Dividend to $2.45 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $270.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.71. Watsco has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

