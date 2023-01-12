Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.12 and its 200-day moving average is $392.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

