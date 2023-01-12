Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $96.22 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $96.22 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00019408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00044228 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00241861 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.49250362 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $29,545,671.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.