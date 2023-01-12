Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $95.81 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $95.81 million and $26.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00018674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00236342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.47906242 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $23,561,820.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

