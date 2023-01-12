Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €29.20 ($31.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Voestalpine Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

