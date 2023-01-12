Verasity Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

