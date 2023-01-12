VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

