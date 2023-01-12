Venus USDC (vUSDC) One Day Volume Reaches $12.06 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.00 million and $12.06 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02179582 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,726,512.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

