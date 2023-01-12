Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO remained flat at $41.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 460,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,444. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

