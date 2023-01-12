Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

