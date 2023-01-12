United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

