United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.70

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDIRF. HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Internet to €21.50 ($23.12) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

