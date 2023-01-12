UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €37.61 ($40.44). 1,990,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.31. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.