UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £101 Price Target

UBS Group set a £101 ($123.05) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £118 ($143.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.47) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.58) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at £116.34 ($141.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £180.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,080.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.53. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 1 year high of £118.86 ($144.81).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

