Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.34) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($5.34) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

