Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $296.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 134.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,074 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

