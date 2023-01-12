Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $114.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

