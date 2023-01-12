Truist Financial Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $60.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
VSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of VSE stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.20.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. VSE’s payout ratio is 17.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of VSE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in VSE by 132,193.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VSE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.