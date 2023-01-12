Truist Financial Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $60.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.20.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.86 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. VSE’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in VSE by 132,193.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VSE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.