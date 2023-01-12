Truist Financial Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $153.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.97.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

