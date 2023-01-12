Truist Financial Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

